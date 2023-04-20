Indonesian street vendor Nur Aisyah, 28, was delighted when she managed to sell all her food last week, after residents breaking their fast made a beeline for the snacks and desserts at her stall in central Java. The mother of one took in 200,000 rupiah (US$15) that day instead of the usual 150,000 rupiah – giving her family a little extra cash to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, the Muslim festival on April 20 that marks the end of Ramadan , the fasting month. But her joy turned to fury when a group of men she described as “thugs” appeared that night to demand 100,000 rupiah in “security money” from stall owners plying their trade in Slawi city, under the guise of an Eid bonus, known as Tunjangan Hari Raya (THR). “I was actually quite chuffed that evening as I’d managed to sell all my snacks,” said Aisyah, who coughed up the fees out of fear for her safety. “That was all my profit for the day gone, and more.” In Indonesia , the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation where 87 per cent of 270 million people practise the religion, Eid is the most significant event of the year. Hordes of people travel across the country in a homecoming exodus to take part in round-the-clock festivities that are so expensive, Indonesian employers are required by law to provide a bonus, usually amounting to a month’s wages, to help workers cope with the costs. Since the law was introduced in 1961, Indonesians say some groups have been misusing it for their own ends. Aisyah declined to name the group that demanded the contributions, but said it was a “mass organisation” that had assumed a role as the area’s “security personnel”. Indonesia is home to some 400,000 “mass organisations” whose interests are based on religious, ethnic or paramilitary grounds. These groups, which could include government agencies, have been known to canvass for Eid bonuses from local businesses near their headquarters, including large corporations and informal vendors like Aisyah. They then distribute the funds to their own employees, including high-ranking executives. Ramadan is a time when we get all sorts of demands for THR funds from people and groups with hardly any interaction with our business Fauzi Anwar, manager Fauzi Anwar, a manager at a large distribution firm in West Java, said his company was pressured into making such payments every year. “Ramadan is a time when we get all sorts of demands for THR funds from people and groups with hardly any interaction with our business. They just show up out of the blue,” he said, showing This Week in Asia a photo of a letter he had received from Orpami (Organisation for Native Youth), a local ethnicity-based group. Fauzi said he tried his best to negotiate such requests, as it was too risky to turn them down completely. “It’s better to give them a small sum than to reject them outright. We once had a nasty incident when the padlocks to our warehouse were hacked off after turning down their request,” he said, adding that many of these groups claimed to be working as security personnel or parking attendants in the area. In many places across the country, gangs and other organisations have been known to forge connections with the local police to carve out turfs from which they then serve in self-appointed security positions. Sociologist Oki Rahadianto Sutopo said the sense of entitlement displayed by these mass organisations was linked to their history of being co-opted by the powerful. “The Dutch colonial government regularly used the services of local gangster chiefs, or ‘ jagoan ’, to bend the people to their will or keep them in check. Inevitably, these ‘glorified thugs’ treated their spheres of influence as their own small fiefdoms,” said Sutopo, a lecturer from the University of Gadjah Mada in Yogyakarta. After independence, several leaders continued the practice of working with jagoan groups, many of which reinvented themselves over time, including by officially registering as a mass organisation instead of operating underground, and allying themselves with political parties or other powerful interest groups. Sutopo said many of these organisations enjoyed “impunity” because Indonesian citizens were too afraid to challenge them and face verbal and physical threats. Because mass organisations are legal entities, authorities would only act if there was evidence that such canvassing activities had broken the law or led to public disorder, leaving citizens with no option but to cave in to their demands. Sutopo noted that some Indonesians had taken to social media to air their grievances, but “this obviously isn’t ideal”. “We should have proper legal courses of redress instead of relying on social media, but that’s how things stand at the moment,” Sutopo said. In one recent case that went viral, a social media influencer in Tasikmalaya city, West Java, drew attention to the local chapter of the national anti-narcotics agency BNN, which had asked a bus company for “28 packages of Eid bonuses”. Tere Liye, who has 7.3 million Facebook followers, in her post characterised the organisation’s demand as “extortion in the guise of a decorous letter”. A document from the BNN demanding funds was widely shared online by incensed Indonesians. The chairman of BNN Tasikmalaya, Iwan Kurniawan Hasyim, retracted the request after the furore erupted and apologised. Why is Indonesia’s second-largest Muslim group buying an old church in Spain? The West Jakarta chapter of Pancasila Youth (PP) – a right-wing paramilitary mass organisation that was founded in 1959 as a front against communism – also faced a backlash earlier this month after internet users exposed its letter demanding THR funds. Heri Marsud, chairman of the PP’s Cengkareng branch, rejected accusations he had sanctioned the note. “The letters were illegally distributed without my knowledge and the guilty parties will be dealt with,” he said. The PP, which claims to have 9 million members, has a controversial history, not least due to its connections to former military dictator Suharto’s regime. In The Act of Killing , a Bafta-winning documentary about Indonesia’s leftist purge, US director Joshua Oppenheimer alleged that the group had helped the army carry out extrajudicial killings of between 500,000 and 1 million suspected communists in 1965-66. So influential is the PP, it inducted President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin as honorary members in 2019. Bambang Soesatyo, Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly, is also a card-carrying member. Sociologist Sutopo contended that without real political will by the government to “straighten out” errant mass organisations, the tug of war between them and the public over Eid bonuses would continue well into the future. “It is also unfortunate our civil society isn’t yet strong enough to stand up to these groups,” he said.