Asian students at Australia’s University of Melbourne are worried they may be marked down and discriminated against, after a lecturer made comments online linked to recent media warnings of a war between Australia and China. Photo: Shutterstock
University of Melbourne lecturer’s ‘anti-China’ remarks spark discrimination concerns among some Asian students

  • Asian students at University of Melbourne have concerns of academic discrimination after a business lecturer’s online posts stirred controversy
  • Chris Lloyd said Chinese students would likely be ‘recalled’ amid a mainland-Taiwan war, and urged Australian universities to woo Indonesian and Indian students instead

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 10:28am, 21 Apr, 2023

