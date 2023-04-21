Asian students at Australia’s University of Melbourne are worried they may be marked down and discriminated against, after a lecturer made comments online linked to recent media warnings of a war between Australia and China. Photo: Shutterstock
University of Melbourne lecturer’s ‘anti-China’ remarks spark discrimination concerns among some Asian students
- Asian students at University of Melbourne have concerns of academic discrimination after a business lecturer’s online posts stirred controversy
- Chris Lloyd said Chinese students would likely be ‘recalled’ amid a mainland-Taiwan war, and urged Australian universities to woo Indonesian and Indian students instead
Asian students at Australia’s University of Melbourne are worried they may be marked down and discriminated against, after a lecturer made comments online linked to recent media warnings of a war between Australia and China. Photo: Shutterstock