Singapore on Wednesday hanged a local man convicted of conspiracy to smuggle one kilogram of cannabis, authorities said, as officials fiercely pushed back against the country’s continued use of the death penalty. The judicial execution was the first by Singapore in 2023, following 11 hangings in 2022 . The city state did not execute anyone in 2020 and 2021. “Singaporean Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, had his capital sentence carried out today at Changi Prison Complex,” a spokesman for the Singapore Prison Service told AFP. Suppiah was convicted in October 2018 by a High Court judge of a charge of abetting an accomplice by conspiring to traffic 1,017.9 grams (35.9 ounces) of cannabis, twice the minimum amount that merits the death sentence under the city state’s tough drug laws. He later appealed against his conviction and sentence, but it was dismissed in August 2019. On Tuesday, the prisoner submitted an application for his case to be reviewed, but a Court of Appeal judge ruled there was no grounds to reopen the case. Suppiah’s hanging was carried amid a concerted effort by local and international anti-death penalty activists to persuade the Singapore government to grant him clemency. The British tycoon Richard Branson, who has in recent times spoken up about the city state’s use of capital punishment, said on his blog on Monday that Tangaraju was “not anywhere near” the drugs at the time of his arrest and that Singapore may be about to put an innocent man to death . Singapore’s Home Affairs Ministry responded on Tuesday that Tangaraju’s guilt had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The ministry said two mobile phone numbers that prosecutors said belonged to him had been used to coordinate the delivery of the drugs. Singapore slams Branson over death penalty critique; UN urges against execution Singapore authorities have increasingly been faced with intense campaigning by activists each time a hanging is scheduled. Like in the case of Suppiah, the campaigns have tended to involve calls for clemency spearheaded by local activists, 11th-hour applications to the court for a review, interventions by Branson – a member of the Geneva-based Global Commission on Drug Policy – as well as the United Nations Human Rights Office and the European Union. Singapore’s government has vocally defended its use of judicial executions as a deterrent against serious crimes such as drug trafficking and murder, even amid the intensifying pressure. In an interview with This Week in Asia in March, the Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said there remained strong public support for the use of capital punishment for serious criminal offences, including drug trafficking. “Partly because we handle this carefully, and secondly, because we explain our position repeatedly to the public, so the public understands,” he said. The minister also suggested that anti-death penalty groups lobbying against Singapore’s tough laws on drugs were ignoring “the number of lives that would be lost if you went softer”. Rights groups say the death penalty has not proven to be an effective deterrent globally and is incompatible with international human rights law.