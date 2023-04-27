Japan’s ministry of education found that teachers worked an average of more than 95 hours overtime per month, above health standard limits of ‘karoshi’ or death from overwork. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese shun teaching as educators are underpaid and at risk of ‘working to death’
- Japan’s education ministry found teachers worked an average of more than 95 hours overtime per month, above health standard limits of ‘karoshi’ or death from overwork
- Teachers’ salaries have also not increased as much as inflation, forcing some educators to find part-time jobs to make ends meet
Japan’s ministry of education found that teachers worked an average of more than 95 hours overtime per month, above health standard limits of ‘karoshi’ or death from overwork. Photo: Kyodo