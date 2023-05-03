Besakih Temple complex, the most important, largest and holiest temple of Balinese Hinduism, on the slopes of Mount Agung. Pengubengan Temple is part of the sprawling complex as Besakih. Photo: Ronan O’Connell
Bali arrests 3 Russians for dancing in, disrespecting sacred Hindu temple
- Indonesian authorities said the three Russians – a man and two women – had disrespected Pengubengan Temple, without going into details
- It follows a Russian woman being deported last month for taking nude photos, and a man who was kicked out for being half-naked on a sacred mountain
