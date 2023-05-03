Some Laotian youths have in recent years been inspired by Asia’s ‘Milk Tea Alliance’ pro-democracy movement to be more outspoken. Photo: Shutterstock
Some Laotian youths have in recent years been inspired by Asia’s ‘Milk Tea Alliance’ pro-democracy movement to be more outspoken. Photo: Shutterstock
Laos
This Week in Asia /  People

Laos urged to launch probe as pro-democracy activist’s death sends ‘chilling’ message

  • Anousa ‘Jack’ Luangsouphom, an administrator of a Facebook page openly critical of th