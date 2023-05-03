The brutal murder of a young Laotian pro-democracy activist, who was an administrator of a Facebook page openly critical of the communist government, has shocked the country’s close-knit civil society and heaped pressure on authorities to investigate the motive for the shooting. Laos is a one-party state where dissent is not tolerated and rights groups say activists often disappear into arbitrary detention. But an outspoken, networked youth, driven by social media, has emerged in recent years joining the so-called ‘Milk Tea Alliance’ of pro-democracy movements in Asia spanning Hong Kong to Myanmar and Thailand . Milk Tea Alliance and China nationalists bicker over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip Among them was 25-year-old Anousa Luangsouphom, known as “Jack”, who was shot twice at point-blank range on April 29. Security camera footage shared by Lao Phattana News – a state media channel – shows an assailant in a baseball cap entering the room in the capital Vientiane and firing twice into the back of the seated, unarmed victim. The perpetrator wipes his fingerprints from the door as he enters and leaves, in a sign of the targeted nature of the killing. 🚨 #JusticeForJack ✊🏼Lao youth #democracy activist, Jack, was shot in a bar in Vientiane on April 29 and died from his injuries on May 1. We call for an urgent investigation 👉 https://t.co/iF38w6yxLn #WhatsHappeningInLaos #MilkTeaAlliance #ຖ້າການເມືອງລາວດີ #ແຈັກຕ້ອງບໍ່ຕາຍຟຣີ 🇱🇦 pic.twitter.com/k502578wvu — Manushya Foundation (@ManushyaFdn) May 2, 2023 Laos authorities are yet to formally address the shooting of Jack, an admin of the “Power of the Keyboard” Facebook group with more than 40,000 followers. But a post with a black and white photo of Jack on the page confirmed his killing, saying: “Jack’s death is going to be a motivation to light a fire in all of us to fight dictatorship and to bring freedom to Laos.” Rights groups have called for an urgent, independent police investigation, as fears ripple across the capital’s civil society that he may have been targeted because of his outspoken posts on social media, which took aim at sky-high inflation, hazardous air quality and the nature of Chinese investment in Laos. Laos-China train line brings ‘prosperity’ for some, derailed lives for others The group’s Facebook tagline, “ Fighting for Laos’ Survival so we don’t become China’s slave”, is a reference to the recent rise of Chinese capital and movement of people from the northern neighbour into the landlocked nation of just 7.4 million people, whose abundant natural resources and strategic location is coveted by Beijing as well as other Asian investors. “Of course, we can’t say for sure why he was killed, but everybody knows the linkage between what he was doing and the murder,” one Laotian worker in the development sector told This Week in Asia. Jack’s death has shocked the development and rights community that typically toes a careful line to avoid antagonising Laotian authorities, said the worker who requested anonymity in fear of reprisals. “In Laos, we try not to point fingers directly at anyone, but we talk about issues. People have become braver because you can hide a bit behind social media,” the source said. “But young people are also paying more attention to what’s going on in society and politics, partly because of youth movements in Thailand or Hong Kong.” [Young people] are worried about their safety, their identities and are scared of reprisals Emilie Palamy Pradichit, Manushya Foundation Bangkok-based rights group Manushya Foundation urged Laos authorities to “start a prompt, independent and exhaustive investigation into Jack’s killing”. “There’s been an impact on young people; they are worried about their safety, their identities and are scared of reprisals,” said founder Emilie Palamy Pradichit. Laos has a reputation for impunity in similar cases. Authorities have failed to deliver any substantial information on Sombath Somphone , a leading environmentalist, who was bundled into a car near a police checkpoint in the capital a decade ago in a kidnapping again caught on CCTV. Condemning the “cold-blooded” killing of Jack, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, Elaine Pearson, warned that it “sends a spine-chilling message that no one in Laos who criticises the government is safe”. News of the shooting has rippled to neighbouring Thailand, where massive pro-democracy protests in 2020 inspired Jack’s group to establish its social media campaign, gathering complaints, allegations of official overreach and abuses of power. “We stand with our fellow Laos people in their fight for rights, freedom and democracy,” said a post in Samyan Press, a Thai student pro-democracy page.