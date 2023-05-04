A photo made available by the Malaysia Police Department shows Hambali, the alleged mastermind of the October 2002 Bali Bombing and the 2003 attack on the JW Marriott hotel in Jakarta. Photo: EPA
Bali bombing: witness testimony could have helped free Indonesia’s Hambali, lawyer says
- Convicted Bali bomber Iman Samudra said Hambali was not involved in the attacks, according to his lawyer James Hodes
- Hambali’s role in the attacks is difficult to assess without due process and lack of information about his position in terrorist group Jemaah Islamiah, analysts note
