Laos activist Anousa Luangsouphom was an administrator of a Facebook page openly critical of the government. Photo: Handout
Laos pro-democracy activist survives gun attack after initial reports of his death
- Anousa ‘Jack’ Luangsouphom, whose social media posts openly rebuked the government, was shot last week in the cheek and chest at a cafe in Vientiane
- While a Facebook page run by him confirmed his death, Human Rights Watch refuted it, saying it had ‘photographic evidence’ Jack was receiving treatment in a hospital
