Twenty Indonesians have been held captive by an online scam syndicate in a conflict zone in Myanmar. Photo: Instagram/bebaskankami
Indonesia
Beatings, electric shocks, no food: tortured Indonesian scam victims in Myanmar plead for freedom from Chinese gang

  • Jakarta is scrambling to rescue 20 citizens held captive by a Chinese-run online scam ring after they were lured with higher pay and trafficked to the strife-torn Myawaddy
  • The sister of one of the victims said the group was being confined ‘in a dark room, with no food, drinks, and running water in the bathroom’

Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 12:58pm, 5 May, 2023

