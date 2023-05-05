Twenty Indonesians have been held captive by an online scam syndicate in a conflict zone in Myanmar. Photo: Instagram/bebaskankami
Beatings, electric shocks, no food: tortured Indonesian scam victims in Myanmar plead for freedom from Chinese gang
- Jakarta is scrambling to rescue 20 citizens held captive by a Chinese-run online scam ring after they were lured with higher pay and trafficked to the strife-torn Myawaddy
- The sister of one of the victims said the group was being confined ‘in a dark room, with no food, drinks, and running water in the bathroom’
