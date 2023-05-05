TikTok influencer who goes by the name Lina Mukherjee posted a video on March 9 of her trying pork skin for the first time while travelling in the Hindu-majority island of Bali. Photo: Instagram/@linamukherjee_
Indonesian TikTokker faces blasphemy charges, jail term for eating ‘just OK’ pork skin
- The 32-year-old travel influencer, who is Muslim, said this was not her first taste of pork, having first tried it when she was 24 in Sri Lanka
- She apologised to the public but was charged with two articles including blasphemy and spreading hate speech content, which carry a maximum five-year jail term
