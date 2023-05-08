The crowd outside the China Visa Application Centre in Singapore on Monday. Photo: Kimberly Lim
‘Unthinkable’: Singaporeans queue for up to 16 hours in scorching heat for China travel visa
- Although China has eased its strict pandemic restrictions, it has not resumed the ability for Singaporeans to visit the country visa-free for 15 days
- The demand for visas has driven some to queue outside the China Visa Application Centre overnight, while others have questioned the ‘change in treatment’ for Singaporeans travelling to China
The crowd outside the China Visa Application Centre in Singapore on Monday. Photo: Kimberly Lim