Thai actress Preechaya “Ice” Pongthananikorn has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing for buying the same batch of cyanide used by a serial killer. Photo: Instagram/icepreechaya
Thai actress Preechaya ‘Ice’ Pongthananikorn questioned for buying cyanide linked to serial killer
- She bought a bottle of cyanide online to ward off lizards and snakes to prevent them from attacking her pet dogs
- The poison came from the same batch used by a serial killer accused of taking the lives of more than a dozen people, but police found no link to the murders
