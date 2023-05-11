South Korean singer and actress IU is facing accusations of plagiarising. Photo: Instagram.
South Korean K-pop star IU accused of plagiarising songs, warns of legal action over ‘baseless’ rumours
- A police report lodged by an unnamed individual claims the opening lines of six of the K-pop star’s songs, including Good Day, Red Shoes and Bbibbi, were reportedly copied
- IU has rejected the plagiarism charges, and her agency is vowing legal action
