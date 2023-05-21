Foreign domestic workers enjoy a picnic in Singapore. Many Asian women are driven by poverty to seek work abroad as domestic helpers. A lot of them end up in Singapore or Hong Kong. South Korea could soon be another hotspot. File photo: AFP
South Korea wants Southeast Asian domestic workers to support families. But are they welcome?
- The government plans to allow families to hire Southeast Asian domestic workers to help with childcare and housework, as happens in Hong Kong and Singapore
- Aimed at encouraging South Korean women to have children, proposed scheme has led to debate, including around potential discrimination and lower levels of pay
