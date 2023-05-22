The Himalayan Range is seen from the summit of Mount Everest (8,848 metres) in Nepal. Photo: AFP
‘Time is running out’ in desperate search for Malaysian, Singaporean climbers missing on Everest
- Muhammad Hawari Hashim, a Malaysian who is deaf and mute, went missing between Camp IV and Camp III during his descent after a successful ascent on May 18
- There has also been no news of Singaporean Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya since he scaled the peak on Friday, then told his wife he wasn’t likely to return
The Himalayan Range is seen from the summit of Mount Everest (8,848 metres) in Nepal. Photo: AFP