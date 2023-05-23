With over 60 per cent of its population adhering to Islam, with many avowedly conservative, homosexuality remains an incendiary topic in Malaysia. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia
Malaysia calls time out on Swatch’s pride collection: ‘No one likes LGBT community’

  • Activists say the raids reveal ‘deeply unsettling level of intolerance’ by the government towards the gay community
  • Homosexuality remains an incendiary topic in Malaysia, where Muslims account for over 60 per cent of the population

Hadi Azmi
Updated: 6:59pm, 23 May, 2023

With over 60 per cent of its population adhering to Islam, with many avowedly conservative, homosexuality remains an incendiary topic in Malaysia. Photo: Shutterstock
