Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida said that providing support for families to have children was his government’s “most important policy”. Photo: AP
Japan’s PM says population crisis is an ‘emergency’, so why is he holding back funding?
- PM Kishida will not introduce taxes or raise existing ones to address the nation’s population crisis, even as he prioritises support for families
- Cost of initiatives to boost birth rates has been estimated at US$21.7 billion a year, on top of higher defence spending, Covid recovery
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida said that providing support for families to have children was his government’s “most important policy”. Photo: AP