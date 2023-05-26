Bali deported 123 foreigners in the first five months of this year. Photo: Getty Images
Bali sends German tourist who stripped naked in temple for mental health treatment
- Police also accuse Darja Tuschinski of failing to pay bills at multiple hotels during her stay on the Indonesian island
- More travellers are being deported from Bali for behaviour or gestures that authorities say have hurt religious sentiment of Balinese Hindus
