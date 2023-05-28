Johnny Kitagawa was the founder of Johnny & Associates, a production agency for numerous popular boy bands in Japan. Photo: Handout
Johnny Kitagawa was the founder of Johnny & Associates, a production agency for numerous popular boy bands in Japan. Photo: Handout
Japan
This Week in Asia /  People

Johnny Kitagawa sex abuse claims prompt questions over Japan media’s complicity

  • Japan’s most powerful entertainment agency Johnny & Associates is facing growing scrutiny over its founder’s alleged sexual abuse of teenage boys
  • The growing controversy has prompted questions over the label’s influence and whether media silence had allowed the alleged offending to go unexposed for decades

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 11:30am, 28 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Johnny Kitagawa was the founder of Johnny & Associates, a production agency for numerous popular boy bands in Japan. Photo: Handout
Johnny Kitagawa was the founder of Johnny & Associates, a production agency for numerous popular boy bands in Japan. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE