Adam Brown. The Australian academic will be eligible for parole after 17 years. Photo: Facebook/Adam Brown
Australian academic gets 24 years in prison for stabbing Chinese wife to death

  • Chen Cheng was found lying in a pool of blood after being stabbed multiple times by Adam Brown following a fight over kindergarten arrangements
  • Brown, who married Chen in China in 2017, said his wife had attacked him with a knife. The judge rejected his claim that he was defending himself

Updated: 4:55pm, 30 May, 2023

