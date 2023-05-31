Police said the suspect was charged for violating the country’s anti-pornography law. Photo: Shutterstock
Danish woman faces 10-year jail term for filming porn video in Bali, Indonesia
- Police said the 50-year-old suspect exposed herself while riding pillion on a motorbike in a video which went viral after being shared on social media
- Anyone caught in public violating Indonesia’s anti-pornography law could face a maximum 10 years in prison or a fine of US$334,000
