Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones was detained in April after he was accused of drinking vodka and attacking several people. Photo: AFP
Indonesia to free Australian man arrested naked, drunk after compensation deal with rampage victim

  • The 23-year-old man was detained in April after he was accused of drinking vodka and attacking several people near a surf resort in Aceh province
  • He faced up to five years in prison and 40 lashes of the cane if convicted in Aceh, the only region in Muslim-majority Indonesia to practise sharia law

SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 7:00am, 8 Jun, 2023

