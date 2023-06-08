Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones was detained in April after he was accused of drinking vodka and attacking several people. Photo: AFP
Indonesia to free Australian man arrested naked, drunk after compensation deal with rampage victim
- The 23-year-old man was detained in April after he was accused of drinking vodka and attacking several people near a surf resort in Aceh province
- He faced up to five years in prison and 40 lashes of the cane if convicted in Aceh, the only region in Muslim-majority Indonesia to practise sharia law
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones was detained in April after he was accused of drinking vodka and attacking several people. Photo: AFP