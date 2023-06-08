A police bus enters the Tokyo Detention House in Japan. Photo: AFP
Japan’s asylum problem: lessons from Sri Lankan detainee’s death ‘still not learnt’, activists say
- Human rights campaigners say there is still no effective oversight of the government agencies tasked with handling those in detention
- Meaningful change is unlikely unless there is a shift in authorities’ attitudes and structural overhaul of the immigration system, one analyst notes
A police bus enters the Tokyo Detention House in Japan. Photo: AFP