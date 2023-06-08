A police bus enters the Tokyo Detention House in Japan. Photo: AFP
Japan
Japan’s asylum problem: lessons from Sri Lankan detainee’s death ‘still not learnt’, activists say

  • Human rights campaigners say there is still no effective oversight of the government agencies tasked with handling those in detention
  • Meaningful change is unlikely unless there is a shift in authorities’ attitudes and structural overhaul of the immigration system, one analyst notes

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 9:45am, 8 Jun, 2023

