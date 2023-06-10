With the increasing use of social media and dating apps by Indonesians, one psychotherapist said there were inevitably more opportunities for people to “hook up”. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesians tap private eyes for evidence of affairs as dating apps drive more ‘hook-ups’
- Between 2020 and 2021, the number of divorces in Indonesia increased by 54 per cent, with half stemming from incompatibility or adultery
- Evidence of a philandering husband could be a form of ‘self-empowerment’ for Indonesian women, a psychologist says
With the increasing use of social media and dating apps by Indonesians, one psychotherapist said there were inevitably more opportunities for people to “hook up”. Photo: Shutterstock