Japanese police have arrested seven Chinese nationals over a 700kg haul of crystal methamphetamine. Photo: Shutterstock
Massive 700kg ‘ice’ haul spotlights Japanese yakuza links with Chinese gangsters
- The drugs are believed to have come from China, raising concerns Chinese gangsters could seek to gain a greater foothold in Japan
- Yakuza gangs have been struggling to reassert themselves after years of crackdowns and feuding, with some turning to drugs and guns to fund their operations
