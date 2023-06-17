It’s 6.30am in Indonesia and the first find of the day – Gucci trousers – goes to a woman in her 20s “thrifting” with her friends. The Tugu Pahlawan Sunday flea market that runs from 6am to 9am is a weekly visit for second-hand shoppers in Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city. In the cool early-morning air of a recent Sunday, thousands of bargain hunters sifted through musty piles of old clothes, imported from across the world and for sale at a fraction of their shop price. “Thrifting” is its own subculture in Indonesia, a country where incomes are pressed by a cost-of-living crisis, yet fashion reigns supreme as the sharpest protagonists pick out designer labels, ready-to-wear clothes and high-street staples from the piles laid out for sale. But they have to be fast. Competition comes in the form of a throng of rival thrift shoppers. But they are also under pressure from the authorities, who close the market at 9am in a country where second-hand clothing sales are officially banned to protect the local textile industry. Heru Setio, 62, has been selling second-hand jeans and trousers at the Surabaya flea market since 2004, after he was let go from his job as a chauffeur. “I do odd jobs on weekdays but this is my main source of income. On a good day, I can earn around 2 million rupiah (US$134) here,” he said of a market that operates when the authorities’ eyes are turned away to provide clothes for a mix of local fashionistas seeking foreign brands such as Uniqlo, Gap, Nike, Converse, Burberry, Prada and Givenchy, and lower-income buyers priced out by shopping centres. Young Indians turn to thrifting and shun ‘boring’ fast fashion But officials may soon be unable to turn a blind eye for those precious few morning hours, after the central government in Jakarta recently vowed a new crusade to stamp out the import of and trade in pre-worn clothes. President Joko Widodo has said he is resolved to ending “thrifting” in Indonesia. “I have given instructions to find the culprits. The selling of second-hand clothes is detrimental to our textile industry,” he said in Central Jakarta on March 15. Widodo is reportedly mulling over a presidential decree to further invigorate his campaign against the trade. The government first banned the import of pre-worn clothes in 2015 but the products kept finding their way into Indonesia. Some 392 tonnes of second-hand clothes worth US$6.08 million made their way into Indonesia in 2019, the highest volume the nation has seen so far, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS). One size fits all? For Setio, the ban could bring financial devastation, but he chooses not to think about it because he does not know what else he would do for a living. “I’ve heard about the ban in the news on TV but so far no one has told me to stop,” he said. “Maybe it’s one of those things enforced temporarily,” he added hopefully. He is part of Indonesia’s informal gig sector, which accounts for around 60 per cent of the country’s economy, according to the World Bank. Almost all second-hand clothing sold in Indonesia originates overseas, mostly from Japan , Australia , Malaysia , Singapore , Hong Kong , the US, the UK and other European countries. YOLO on a budget: the used designer clothing trend taking South Korea by storm But for the textile industry that the ban supposedly seeks to protect, there are other forces at play. In 2022, Indonesia imported 51,790 tonnes of new, ready-to-wear clothes from China . By comparison, the volume of pre-worn clothing imported in the same year stood at 66 tonnes, less than 1 per cent of the Chinese imports. “The import of second-hand clothes has become the convenient scapegoat because the government is either unwilling or unable to restrict Chinese imports,” said economist Bhima Yudistira, questioning the urgency of the government to combat the pre-worn clothing trade. “Its value is insignificant compared to our imports of new clothing from China. If the aim is to safeguard the local garment industry, the import of new clothes should be curbed as well,” he noted. Our government has given preferential treatment to Chinese garments, which enter the country at zero per cent duty Jeremy Sastraatmadja, Indonesian Textile Association The Indonesian Textile Association (API) says Chinese products dominate the Indonesian garment market with an 80 per cent share by volume and around 50 per cent by value. API chairman Jeremy Sastraatmadja said local textile producers were under great pressure from Chinese goods, given the favourable conditions under which imports enter a potential market of some 270 million people. “Our government has given preferential treatment to Chinese garments, which enter the country at zero per cent duty. Compare this to the 20 per cent slapped on clothes imported from Bangladesh ,” he said. But API also wants to halt the import of second-hand clothes, arguing that it also poses a threat to local garment makers. “Naturally, we don’t blame the small-market hawkers. It’s the importers who must be penalised,” Sastraatmadja said. Niche markets Chandra Budianto, owner of a wholesale fashion outlet at Surabaya’s JMP Plaza, claimed that local garment factories, particularly large ones, often did not produce what most Indonesians actually wanted. “There’s a quick turnover of styles when it comes to clothes and our local producers can’t keep up with the Chinese ones because they can’t make them at the same prices,” he said. China-made clothes reign supreme in Indonesia’s shops and online stores due to their affordability and novel styles. In 2021, Indonesia’s garment and textile exports amounted to US$6.9 billion, according to BPS. ‘Buy now, pay later’ schemes take off in Indonesia’s online shops But large Indonesian textile producers cater to specialised market segments. For example, major textile group Sritex manufactures military uniforms for 36 countries, including Australia, Germany , Singapore and the US. Budianto said small and medium-sized local producers that focused on Indonesian ethnic designs typically had a niche market. “But their more traditional methods often equate to a small output,” he said. Between 2013 and 2022, Indonesia imported 870 tonnes of second-hand clothes valued at US$11.09 million. Despite the relatively small official volume, a crackdown on thrifters – once seemingly impossible – may now be looming. The authorities in March closed down distribution chains of second-hand clothes across the country, notably in Pekanbaru, Sumatra; Sidoarjo, East Java; and Batam, near Singapore. “An investigation is being carried out to identify who brought them into the country,” Indonesian National Police commissioner Yuldi Yusman said. “I can assure you the perpetrators will be prosecuted... The confiscated clothes were duly incinerated by the authorities.” Ministry of Trade official Veri Anggrijono said it was impossible to know the real amount of second-hand clothes in the country. “Unaccounted volumes of worn clothes are regularly smuggled into Indonesia from neighbouring countries using both sea and land routes,” he said. Donated in Singapore, sold in Indonesia: Dow shoe ‘recycling’ scheme exposed The popularity of foreign-made second-hand clothes is an indicator that Indonesian products remain uncompetitive. “It all boils down to the fact that low-income groups want affordable quality clothes and second-hand clothes fit the bill,” said economist Eddy Junarsin from Yogyakarta’s Gadjah Mada University. At the flea market in Tugu Pahlawan, a sense of urgency grips shoppers as the 9am cut-off nears, with public-order officers appearing like clockwork every weekend ready to break up sales when the deadline is reached. As thousands of Surabaya residents stroll through the unbroken line of stalls undulating across the market, flickers of glee erupt from those who have found sartorial treasure laid out on tarpaulin – a sign, perhaps, that thrifting may be harder to expunge than it looks. “This one is a real American Levi’s,” murmured a teenage boy to his parents while checking out a denim jacket. “I wonder if it fits me?”