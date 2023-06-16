Vast scam operations, often run by Chinese-dominated crime syndicates, deceive young, tech savvy workers with fake job offers luring them to “scam factories” across Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP
Human trafficking
‘Further victimisation’: US urges softer tack towards Asian nationals tricked into becoming scammers

  • An annual human trafficking report by the US urges governments to protect survivors of trafficking from ‘inappropriate punishment and further victimisation’
  • Consequences of punishing these victims undermines larger anti-trafficking efforts as fear of punishment sways victims from seeking help

Amy Sood
Updated: 5:33pm, 16 Jun, 2023

