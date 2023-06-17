Beauty classes have helped thousands of women in India’s West Bengal state to become financially independent, making them less likely to become victims of trafficking. Photo: Sukla Debnath
India’s tea pickers fend off sex traffickers by retraining as beauticians
- Sukla Debnath was 15 when she sold her bicycle to fund a beauty course so she could teach others about make-up to improve their livelihoods
- The 35-year-old has now trained more than 5,000 women, helping to create a ‘movement’ of women who are ‘aware of their rights’
