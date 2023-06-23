A woman pushes a baby pram in Gangwon Province, South Korea. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korean babies found dead in freezer amid search for 2,236 ‘missing’ infants
- A mother of three children aged 12, 10 and 8 has been accused of strangling 2 babies soon after they were born, then hiding their bodies in her freezer
- Authorities say the tragedy was ‘uncovered in a 1 per cent blind sampling’ of 2,236 infants who were not registered locally after their hospital births in an 8-year period
