People take part in Bangkok’s annual Pride Parade. Across Asia’s Muslim-majority nations, Pride Month has remained muted, with LGBTQ events an easy target for religious hardliners and opportunistic politicians. Photo: AP
‘What’s to celebrate?’: muted Pride Month for Asia’s LGBTQ folk in Muslim countries
- Across Asia’s Muslim nations, LGBTQ events have been an easy target for religious hardliners and opportunistic politicians
- But private gatherings at homes, safe spaces hosted by civil society and online meet-ups offer lifelines to a wider global rainbow community
People take part in Bangkok’s annual Pride Parade. Across Asia’s Muslim-majority nations, Pride Month has remained muted, with LGBTQ events an easy target for religious hardliners and opportunistic politicians. Photo: AP