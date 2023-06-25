People take part in Bangkok’s annual Pride Parade. Across Asia’s Muslim-majority nations, Pride Month has remained muted, with LGBTQ events an easy target for religious hardliners and opportunistic politicians. Photo: AP
‘What’s to celebrate?’: muted Pride Month for Asia’s LGBTQ folk in Muslim countries

  • Across Asia’s Muslim nations, LGBTQ events have been an easy target for religious hardliners and opportunistic politicians
  • But private gatherings at homes, safe spaces hosted by civil society and online meet-ups offer lifelines to a wider global rainbow community

Hadi Azmi Amy Sood and Redwan Ahmed

Updated: 12:04pm, 25 Jun, 2023

