Some attendees at Pink Dot had turned up to send a clear signal that there was a long road ahead for LGBTQ rights in the country. Photo: Kimberly Lim
Pink Dot: Singapore’s LGBTQ movement sets sights on full equality after Section 377A repeal
- Attendees at the event – now in its 15th year – turned up to send a clear signal of the long road ahead for LGBTQ rights in the country
- Singapore last year repealed the archaic Section 377A law banning sex between gay men but amended the constitution to effectively prevent marriage equality
