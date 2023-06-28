Three Chinese tourists accused of touching a starfish and stepping on coral reefs during their diving expedition in Phuket could face two years in jail after they were charged for violating a marine protection law. The incident, which happened last week on the Thai island of Koh Racha, came to light following photos shared by a group that tracks environmental transgressions in the country. Environment minister Varawut Silpa-archa said in a Facebook post that two visitors admitted to the offence after turning themselves into police, while the third suspect was still at large. Smog drives away Thailand’s tourists as farmers next door slash and burn land Varawut added officials coordinated with the provincial tourism police, marine office and the company that organised the trip to track down the lawbreakers. He did not elaborate if the missing tourist was still being pursued. If found guilty, the visitors face two years in prison and a 200,000 baht (US$5,667) fine. The two-month-old travel firm apologised for the tourists’ behaviour who were part of a diving group, saying it was the establishment’s first junket and it “learned a lesson”. The operator also promised to raise awareness about not meddling with marine wildlife among its clients, especially Chinese who have previously been involved in similar incidents. “Some of them find the animals cute and want to have the pictures taken with them to show to their friends,” The Phuket News quoted a company executive as saying. “On behalf of the company, we are very sorry that this has happened.” Thai social media users directed their ire at “wild Chinese tour groups”, while others blamed the diving instructors for not sensitising the guests about the regulations. Some lamented such incidents keep occurring despite law enforcement actions. Two Chinese tourists were arrested in 2020 for catching protected ornamental fish using a spear gun while snorkelling in central Thailand . In 2019, South Korean actress Lee Yeol-eum was charged with catching endangered giant clams in a Thai national marine park while taking part in a reality TV show. Marine experts say more than three quarters of Thailand’s coral reefs have been damaged by rising sea temperatures and unchecked tourism. The tourism-dependent country’s sandy beaches helped draw 6.15 million foreign visitors, including more than 700,000 Chinese, in the first quarter of the year.