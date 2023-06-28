Chinese tourists touch a starfish under the sea in Phuket. Photo: Facebook/Monsoon Garbage Thailand
Chinese tourists touch a starfish under the sea in Phuket. Photo: Facebook/Monsoon Garbage Thailand
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  People

Chinese tourists in Thailand face jail, fine after touching ‘cute’ starfish, stepping on coral reefs

  • Two visitors admitted to the offence after turning themselves into police, while the third suspect remained at large
  • Thai social media users directed their ire at ‘wild Chinese tour groups’, while others blamed diving instructors for not sensitising guests about the laws

SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 7:30am, 28 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese tourists touch a starfish under the sea in Phuket. Photo: Facebook/Monsoon Garbage Thailand