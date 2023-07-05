South Korea has amended a law to prevent more cases of undocumented newborns, also known as “ghost babies”. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea amends ‘ghost babies’ law to prevent abuse, but foreign children excluded

  • Hospitals will have to report all births to the government after the case of two infants found in a freezer exposed the undocumented children issue
  • Activists say the amendment will ‘prevent the abuse of babies’, but it only applies to citizens – leaving the children of foreigners vulnerable

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 12:14pm, 5 Jul, 2023

