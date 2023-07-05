Thai police have expressed frustration with Bangkok’s airport for its delay in handing over CCTV footage capturing the moment a woman lost her leg after falling on a moving walkway, as the government sought a swift conclusion of the investigation to safeguard the tourism sector’s image. Police colonel Adirek Thongkaemkaew said officers had yet to receive surveillance video, despite writing to the airport management to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the accident last Thursday. Supannie Kittirattana’s leg became trapped on a travelator in the airport’s Terminal 2 before her flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand . Doctors at the scene had to amputate her lower left leg, including the knee. Thai woman has leg cut off at Bangkok airport after being trapped by walkway Don Mueang International Airport director Karun Thanakuljeerapat said the organisation would bear the medical costs of the 57-year-old, who is receiving treatment at a Bangkok hospital, and offer her compensation in due course. Following the incident, Thailand’s airport authority immediately ordered a safety check on all moving walkways at its hubs and formed a panel to look into the episode. Adirek said Don Mueang Airport had assisted police quickly when handling past cases, including in 2019, when a passenger’s shoe was damaged after it was caught in Terminal 1’s moving walkway. He added police were seeking more information from witnesses such as if the device had been functioning normally at the time of the freak accident as they waited for CCTV footage, the Thai Examiner news website reported. The airport management said video of the area where the victim fell lacked clarity because of the distance from the nearest camera. It insisted the walkalator, rolled out in 1996, was maintained every day by a Thai operator and a Japanese firm that had made 20 such units installed at the airport. The model linked to the mishap was set to be replaced in 2025. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed concern over the incident and called for a speedy probe, saying many foreign tourists use the country’s second-busiest airport and the woman’s experience would hit the reputation of the travel industry, a pillar of Thailand’s economy. Smog drives away Thailand’s tourists as farmers next door slash and burn land The kingdom welcomed 6.15 million foreign visitors in the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile, the woman’s son said his mother was “out of danger” and her mental health condition had improved, Thai media reported. “Me and my siblings are so proud of you, momma. You are a fighter,” Kit Kittirattana wrote on Facebook. He added that though the road ahead “looks rough”, the family hoped justice was served.