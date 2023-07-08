When Meli*, a 36-year-old housewife in Indonesia ’s Medan city, fell ill with what she thought was a urinary tract infection, she tried to treat it with over-the-counter medicine from her local pharmacy. “I had suffered from UTIs before,” she said. “So I didn’t think much of it at first.” The symptoms, which included painful urination and vaginal bleeding, continued even after Meli received stronger medication from a urologist when the pharmacy drugs did not work. Finally, after telling the urologist that she was also suffering from vaginal itching, burning and stinging, Meli was sent to a gynaecologist who ordered tests for sexually transmitted infections ( STIs ). Only then did the Sumatra homemaker learn that she had chlamydia and trichomoniasis – common STIs caused by parasites. “I was bowled over,” she said. “I had only ever had sex with my husband, whom I had been married to for eight years, and I had been previously tested for STDs as part of screening when I was pregnant with my son.” The tests at that time all came back negative, leading Meli to realise her husband must have been unfaithful to her after she gave birth. “It was a real punch in the gut,” she said. “I spent days just crying and crying. It was so embarrassing to get an STD when I was a wife and mother.” Unfortunately, Meli is far from being the only wife to have such an experience. According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, STIs are on the rise in Indonesia, and wives are finding themselves disproportionately affected. Around 35 per cent of new HIV cases in Indonesia are among housewives, government data revealed in May, a larger percentage than that of the spouses of sex workers or men who have sex with men. The health ministry said the issue appeared to be linked to a lack of awareness around sexual health and the sexual behaviour of partners. Women abducted and forced into marriage in Indonesia Ministry spokesman Dr Muhammad Syahril said the number of HIV cases is expected to continue to rise this year. He said new cases among housewives had “increased by 5,100 cases each year”. True figures regarding HIV and other STI rates in Indonesia are difficult to come by because of stigma and prejudice, which means people often do not get tested or seek medical treatment, despite experts saying for at least a decade that cases were trending upwards. “This is not new actually, 10 to 15 years ago this trend was already on the rise, especially in big cities like Jakarta, Bandung and Medan,” said Dr Dicky Budiman, a doctor and epidemiologist at Australia’s Griffith University. Budiman, who ran a government HIV, Aids and sexually transmitted diseases programme in Indonesia in 2006, said that “men infect their wives and, because the female organs are inside the body, the infection is usually detected very late”. The doctor also referred to the so-called “ping-pong phenomenon”, whereby men “realise that they are infected with STDs” – as these diseases are often easier to recognise in them, due to, for example, urination changes – so they go to the doctor and receive treatment. “But as long as their wife is not treated, they get reinfected,” he added. In addition to adult infections, the ministry said that HIV-positive women could transmit it to their babies during pregnancy, when giving birth, or while breastfeeding. The risk of passing it on can be reduced by measures including the mother-to-be taking antiretroviral drugs, newborns being given antiretroviral drugs for a while and bottle feeding, but to do these, women need to know they are HIV-positive. Between 20 and 45 per cent of HIV transmission in Indonesia came via mother to child, the government said. Other sources include unsafe sex, needle use and blood transfusions. Confirmed syphilis cases have also risen, from 12,000 cases in 2016 to almost 21,000 cases in 2022, according to health ministry data. Dr Syahril said that an estimated 60 per cent of patients with syphilis did not receive treatment. “The low level of treatment is due to stigma and shame. Every year, out of 5 million pregnancies, only 25 per cent of pregnant women are screened for syphilis,” he said. “Out of 1.2 million [screened] pregnant women, 5,590 pregnant women were positive for syphilis.” Syphilis, which can be passed onto babies in the womb and also increases the chance of miscarriage, can be cured with antibiotics. However, if it is not treated it can cause potentially life-threatening problems, including heart failure, seizures and dementia. Dr Budiman said there needed to be changes to government messaging on STI testing, which he said had not significantly evolved in 15 years. Improvements to public communication would help normalise sexual health tests, particularly among women, he added. While Meli was given antibiotics to clear up her infections – and luckily tested negative for HIV and syphilis – she said the experience left her psychologically scarred, and she left her marriage. “I trusted my husband, but not only did he cheat on me, he had unsafe sex which gave me two sexually transmitted infections,” she said. “Worse than the emotional betrayal was his complete disregard for my health.” * Meli is a pseudonym