Swifties waiting in line outside a post office in the Ang Mo Kio neighbourhood in Singapore. Photo: Kimberly Lim
Taylor Swift fans in Singapore shed tears of joy after ‘roller coaster’ race for concert tickets
- Some diehard fans braved two days of sweltering heat outside post office branches across Singapore, to be the first few in line to buy concert tickets
- Resale tickets have begun to pop up, with a VIP ticket going for as much as S$3,000 (US$2,200), compared to the original price of S$348 for top tier tickets
