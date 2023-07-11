Pedestrians and shoppers make their way through the central business district of Sydney last summer. Photo: Getty Images
Pedestrians and shoppers make their way through the central business district of Sydney last summer. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations
This Week in Asia /  People

Australians see benefits of strong China ties but want Chinese apps banned, survey finds

  • A majority of survey respondents said they saw the advantages of bilateral relations, but most are also in favour of banning WeChat and TikTok
  • More than half also said they supported more defence spending amid China’s growing military might, and see China as a security threat to Australia

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 4:30pm, 11 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians and shoppers make their way through the central business district of Sydney last summer. Photo: Getty Images
Pedestrians and shoppers make their way through the central business district of Sydney last summer. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE