Malaysian tycoon Ong Beng Seng (left) and Singapore minister S Iswaran in 2007. EPA-EFE
Malaysian tycoon Ong Beng Seng (left) and Singapore minister S Iswaran in 2007. EPA-EFE
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  People

How Ong Beng Seng, the ‘prince of a thousand deals’ who charmed Singapore, got caught up in Iswaran corruption probe

  • The Malaysian-born Ong is known among the Singapore and regional elite for his colourful persona and aggressive dealmaking skills
  • Public chatter has focused on Ong’s ties with Transport Minister S. Iswaran and how they brought the F1 race to Singapore

Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 8:50pm, 14 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian tycoon Ong Beng Seng (left) and Singapore minister S Iswaran in 2007. EPA-EFE
Malaysian tycoon Ong Beng Seng (left) and Singapore minister S Iswaran in 2007. EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE