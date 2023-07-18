Thuzar Maung, her husband and two children who are living in Malaysia as UNHCR-verified refugees, were taken from a gated community east of the city on July 4 in broad daylight. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia police probe broad daylight ‘abduction’ of Myanmar’s pro-democracy activist and family

  • Thuzar Maung, her husband and two children who are living in Malaysia as UNHCR-verified refugees, were taken from a gated community in broad daylight
  • Maung, who runs a Muslim refugee support group, fled Myanmar for Malaysia in 2015 to escape growing violence against Muslims

Hadi Azmi

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Jul, 2023

