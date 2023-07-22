The matchmaker of Singapore: the Taiwanese man matching Singaporean men to Vietnamese women

Singapore matchmaker ‘preaches the gospel’ in helping Asian men find Vietnamese brides

  • Mark Lin has matched some 1,000 couples in 31 years, earning about US$7,500 a time, in a business viewed by some critics as akin to human trafficking
  • For Vietnamese women, the appeal of Singapore lies the prospect of a more materially comfortable life, and stricter laws against domestic abuse

Larissa Ong
Larissa Ong

Updated: 1:35pm, 22 Jul, 2023

