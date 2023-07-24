Members of the gay community in Malaysia were less impressed by The 1975’s “performative activism”. Photo: Shutterstock
UK band The 1975 faces lawsuit as LGBTQ Malaysians slam onstage kiss: ‘thanks for nothing’
- Malaysians are also outraged after the band’s antics further trashed the country’s already weak reputation in the region for hosting major events
- Some critics called out the authorities’ heavy-handed move of calling off the festival, even as the government doubled down on its ‘unwavering’ stance
