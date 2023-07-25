Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock (left) and Cillian Murphy as the titular Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan-directed film. Photo: via AP
India’s Hindu hardliners slam Oppenheimer sex scene featuring holy book: ‘it amounts to waging a war’
- An official urged Christopher Nolan to cut the scene with the Bhagavad Gita, calling it an ‘assault on religious beliefs of a billion tolerant Hindus’
- Religious intolerance and hardline rhetoric have been on the rise in India since Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government came to power in 2014
