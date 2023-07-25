The Indonesian resort island of Bali has widened its crackdown on rowdy tourists by rolling out a new task force that aims to carry out 100 law enforcement operations a month to weed out misbehaving foreign visitors and low-spending guests. Bali, which attracted more than 2 million travellers last year, has in recent months come down hard on the undesirables to protect the island’s tourism image as it slowly recovers from the pandemic. Indonesia ’s immigration chief Silmy Karim said he hoped the multi-department Bali Becik Task Force would considerably reduce the instances of misconduct by foreigners, adding the “control operations” will be executed every month without disrupting tourism activities. Silmy also said the anti-crime drive will run until the end of this year and he believed budget travellers are more likely to violate local laws. “The main problem regarding foreigners in Bali is the large number of foreign tourists with low spending who often make trouble. Because Bali is included in the category of cheap tourist destinations, it attracts thin-pocketed tourists,” he said. Silmy urged Bali residents to actively keep a tab on visitors and report those who misbehave or hurt religious sentiments to a newly unveiled hotline number, The Bali Sun reported. According to the Bali immigration office, 163 foreigners were deported from the tourist hotspot in the first six months of the year for various transgressions, including acts of disrespect to the Hindu island’s culture. In June, a Danish woman was deported for exposing herself in public while riding a motorbike. A Russian tourist was also ejected from Bali in April for posting a nude photo of herself in front of a sacred tree. A month later, a German visitor was arrested after she crashed a dance show at a Hindu temple by walking naked on stage. Bali Governor I Wayan Koster, who recently issued a new set of rules for foreign tourists, announced earlier this month that a 150,000 rupiah (US$10) tax will be imposed on travellers entering the island from next year to promote sustainable tourism and shore up the local economy. He has also asked the Ministry of Law and Human Rights to tighten visa requirements by cancelling the visa-on-arrival facility specifically for Russian and Ukrainian citizens due to a series of violations.