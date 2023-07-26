A traveller at Changi Airport. China is resuming visa-free entry for Singapore citizens from Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Singaporeans feel joy, ‘peace of mind’ as 15-day visa-free entry to China resumes
- The visa-free travel scheme was suspended during the pandemic but was not immediately reinstated when Beijing reopened for travel earlier this year
- Travellers welcomed its reintroduction, with some previously having to brave long queues for visa applications because of high demand
A traveller at Changi Airport. China is resuming visa-free entry for Singapore citizens from Wednesday. Photo: AFP