Vehicles moving on a road in Jakarta, Indonesia. The country has been worried about a recent spate of Indonesians leaving to seek citizenship in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
Young Indonesians secure Singapore citizenship as many lament ‘skills mismatch’ back home

  • Indonesia said recently that almost 4,000 Indonesians gained Singapore passports between 2019 and 2022, most of them students aged 25 to 35
  • While the city state aims to boost its population, Indonesia’s goal of being a developed nation by 2045 could be put at risk by this brain drain abroad

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 2:00pm, 30 Jul, 2023

