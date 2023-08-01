A view of Mount Fuji from a park in Tokyo. Cases of missing foreign travellers have raised questions about the seriousness of Japanese authorities to resolve such cases. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s missing hikers spotlight lacklustre efforts at locating foreigners
- Missing foreign travellers across Japan have raised questions about the seriousness of the authorities in resolving such disappearances
- Officials have not responded to a UN committee’s request for phone data or cross-border collaboration in the case of a missing French woman
A view of Mount Fuji from a park in Tokyo. Cases of missing foreign travellers have raised questions about the seriousness of Japanese authorities to resolve such cases. Photo: Kyodo