A view of Mount Fuji from a park in Tokyo. Cases of missing foreign travellers have raised questions about the seriousness of Japanese authorities to resolve such cases. Photo: Kyodo
A view of Mount Fuji from a park in Tokyo. Cases of missing foreign travellers have raised questions about the seriousness of Japanese authorities to resolve such cases. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
This Week in Asia /  People

Japan’s missing hikers spotlight lacklustre efforts at locating foreigners

  • Missing foreign travellers across Japan have raised questions about the seriousness of the authorities in resolving such disappearances
  • Officials have not responded to a UN committee’s request for phone data or cross-border collaboration in the case of a missing French woman

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 11:30am, 1 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of Mount Fuji from a park in Tokyo. Cases of missing foreign travellers have raised questions about the seriousness of Japanese authorities to resolve such cases. Photo: Kyodo
A view of Mount Fuji from a park in Tokyo. Cases of missing foreign travellers have raised questions about the seriousness of Japanese authorities to resolve such cases. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE