A man uses an ATM in Tokyo. Japanese police say scammers tricked people out of some US$105.1 million in the first half of this year. Photo: AFP
Japan plans to combat scams by taking elderly people’s bank cards away: ‘people are going to panic’

  • Japan’s National Police Agency has proposed suspending the bank card of anyone over the age of 65 who hasn’t used their card in more than a year
  • Some worry that the proposal would make older people’s lives more difficult, but there’s also a growing recognition of the need to stop scammers

Julian Ryall
Updated: 12:08pm, 2 Aug, 2023

