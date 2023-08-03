Japanese pupils have not been doing too well in English tests lately. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan’s 15-year-olds can’t string a sentence in English together. Is rote learning to blame?
- Some 1 million students failed a series of spoken questions in English, despite the government making changes in 2021 to improve verbal skills
- Some say the tests were too hard, while others blame rote learning, online classes during Covid and lack of practice as reasons for poor performance
