Japanese pupils have not been doing too well in English tests lately. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan’s 15-year-olds can’t string a sentence in English together. Is rote learning to blame?

  • Some 1 million students failed a series of spoken questions in English, despite the government making changes in 2021 to improve verbal skills
  • Some say the tests were too hard, while others blame rote learning, online classes during Covid and lack of practice as reasons for poor performance

Julian Ryall
Updated: 1:08pm, 3 Aug, 2023

