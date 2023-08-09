Participants prepare to leave the World Scout Jamboree campsite in Saemangeun, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea’s jamboree failure sparks calls for heads to roll: ‘this is a national shame’

  • Questions were raised as early as 2017 on the suitability of the site in Buan, given its lack of natural shade and vulnerability to the elements
  • Lawmakers call for ‘thorough’ investigation into possible misuse of the jamboree budget, lack of preparation and sanitation problems

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 8:25pm, 9 Aug, 2023

