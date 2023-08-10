Mobile brigade police officers stand guard outside the house of former head of national police’s internal affairs unit Inspector General Ferdy Sambo during a raid on August 9, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesians riled after top cop escapes death penalty for murder, but activists say he has ‘right to live’
- General Ferdy Sambo had been sentenced to death in February for killing his aide and trying to cover it up with a fake shoot-out involving another officer
- Amid anger over the Supreme Court’s decision, questions have also been raised over the transparency of Indonesia’s legal process and a lack of accountability in the police force
